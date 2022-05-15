SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, reports. SFL had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.74. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get SFL alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.