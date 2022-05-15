Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.