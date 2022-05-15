Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,645.22 ($32.61).

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($28.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £173.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

