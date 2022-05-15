Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Decreases By 26.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TGOPF stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.