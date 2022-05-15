Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Rises By 44.7%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

