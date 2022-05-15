Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Increases By 48.0%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 140.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.85 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.