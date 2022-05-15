Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 66.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AEMD opened at $1.03 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AEMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

