Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Rises By 45.7%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,825. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

