Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 54.1%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.27. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.18 and a 12 month high of 1.90.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

