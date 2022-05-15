Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 54.1%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.27. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.18 and a 12 month high of 1.90.
AmmPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
