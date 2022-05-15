Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expands By 56.4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

