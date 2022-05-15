Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Increases By 48.7%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

