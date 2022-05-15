Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Drops By 33.6%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $8,916,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.87 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

