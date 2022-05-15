Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rises By 51.8%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

