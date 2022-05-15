Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 27.4%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

