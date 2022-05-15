Short Interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Drops By 56.6%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of BBLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. Babylon has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

