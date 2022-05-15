Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Expands By 44.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. 546,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,991. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

