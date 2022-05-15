Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Rises By 99.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter.

BBDO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

