Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 107.5%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 179.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 66.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 1,541,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

