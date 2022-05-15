Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Rises By 113.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 161,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,408. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

