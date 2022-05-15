Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 32.3%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,789. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

