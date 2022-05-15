Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Drops By 54.0%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,933. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

