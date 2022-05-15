Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 44.1%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

