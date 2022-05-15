Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Increases By 58.7%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.58.

BTLCY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

