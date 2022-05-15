Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Grows By 49.8%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $4,435,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

