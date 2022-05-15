Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Expands By 105.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

