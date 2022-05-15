Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Declines By 27.1%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CADL stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.