Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Declines By 27.1%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CADL stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

