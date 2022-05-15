Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Declines By 31.8%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CPARU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,653. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.