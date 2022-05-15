Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Increases By 54.4%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

