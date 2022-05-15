Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Expands By 50.0%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Chariot has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Chariot (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chariot (OIGLF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.