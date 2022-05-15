Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Expands By 50.0%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Chariot has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Chariot alerts:

About Chariot (Get Rating)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.