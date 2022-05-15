Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declines By 27.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CEM stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
