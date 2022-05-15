Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declines By 27.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of CEM stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.