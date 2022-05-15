Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Drops By 33.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,939. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

