Short Interest in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Drops By 28.1%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.