Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Decreases By 31.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.99) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.00.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

