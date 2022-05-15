Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Drops By 30.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

GLV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 105,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,900. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

