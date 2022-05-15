Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expands By 48.4%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Comerica by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Comerica by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

