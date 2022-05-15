Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 103.0%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at 4.78 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of 4.78 and a one year high of 6.65.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.