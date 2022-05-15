Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 103.0%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at 4.78 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of 4.78 and a one year high of 6.65.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credito Emiliano (CDEFF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.