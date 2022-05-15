Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Grows By 63.3%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,240,741 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 537,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

