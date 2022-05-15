Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Increases By 57.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 15th total of 692,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 100,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 189,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,092. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

