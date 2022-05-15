Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Increases By 105.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.
HZNOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dexterra Group (HZNOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.