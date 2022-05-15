Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Increases By 110.0%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Diamcor Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 54,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,677. Diamcor Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.