Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Increases By 62.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,907. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.