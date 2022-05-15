Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Decreases By 32.0%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSAQ stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

