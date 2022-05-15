Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Increases By 63.9%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.