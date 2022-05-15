Short Interest in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Decreases By 29.2%

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTRT stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

