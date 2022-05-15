Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Expands By 50.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

