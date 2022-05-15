Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Rises By 55.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of ETV stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $16.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
