Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Declines By 33.3%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOCW remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,213. Elliott Opportunity II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

