Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rises By 49.1%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMX. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMX Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

