Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Increases By 50.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at 7.49 on Friday. ENEOS has a 12-month low of 6.91 and a 12-month high of 9.05.
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENEOS (JXHLY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.