Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Increases By 50.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get ENEOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at 7.49 on Friday. ENEOS has a 12-month low of 6.91 and a 12-month high of 9.05.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.