Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Declines By 50.0%

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETER remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Enterra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

